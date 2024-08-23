Ram Charan shares adorable snap ft. Chiranjeevi, Klin Kaara and family from ‘memorable’ Paris trip

On the occasion of his father Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday, Ram Charan shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram. The snap featured Ram, his wife Upasana Konidela, their daughter Klin Kaara, Chiranjeevi, and their pet Rhyme on a trip to Paris.

“Klin Kaara's first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable,” Ram captioned the photo, expressing his joy at creating lasting memories with his loved ones. Fans were delighted to see the adorable family picture and left numerous comments wishing Chiranjeevi a happy birthday.