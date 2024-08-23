Ram Charan shares adorable snap ft. Chiranjeevi, Klin Kaara and family from ‘memorable’ Paris trip

On the occasion of his father Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday, Ram Charan shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram. The snap featured Ram, his wife Upasana Konidela, their daughter Klin Kaara, Chiranjeevi, and their pet Rhyme on a trip to Paris.
“Klin Kaara's first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable,” Ram captioned the photo, expressing his joy at creating lasting memories with his loved ones. Fans were delighted to see the adorable family picture and left numerous comments wishing Chiranjeevi a happy birthday.
Earlier in the day, Ram had shared a photo of himself and his father twinning in silk kurtas and panchas, writing, “Happiest birthday, Appa!” The two have a close bond, and their matching outfits showcased their shared love for traditional attire.
Ram recently wrapped up filming for the highly anticipated movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, and others, is expected to delve into the issue of corruption in electoral politics. While there is limited information available about the film, the first song, Jaragandi, composed by Thaman S has received mixed reviews. The screenplay for the film has been written by Karthik Subbaraj.
Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is gearing up for his upcoming socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Malladi Vassishta. The first look from the film was released on his birthday, generating excitement among fans.