Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Adele’s ‘Espresso’ compliment

Singer Sabrina Carpenter is on cloud nine after seeing Grammy winner Adele’s reaction to her song 'Espresso'. Sabrina was present on Jimmy Fallon’s show, where the host spoke to Carpenter about Adele and thinking about the song 'Espresso' before she went to bed.

He then showed the singer a clip of Adele talking about the song. Before singing the lyrics, Adele was heard saying: 'I got into bed last night ‘cause –that’s a very late night for me…I am normally in bed by 9 PM. I found myself singing…'

Carpenter could not believe it and said: 'That Sabrina Carpenter song. Like I just love how I’m like ‘does she have my social media like how does she know about the song or anything?’ And that was the most mind blowing thing to me. It’s Adele. One name. That’s it. So cool,' she said.