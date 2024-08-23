Sargun Mehta’s top 5 festive looks that prove simplicity can be stunning

As the festive season approaches, fashion enthusiasts often look to style icons for inspiration. Sargun Mehta, known for her acting prowess and impeccable fashion sense, has become a go-to name for those seeking to blend traditional elegance with contemporary charm. Whether she’s attending high-profile events or sharing glimpses of her life on social media, Sargun’s outfits consistently reflect her refined taste and confidence.
In a simple yet striking purple salwar suit, Sargun showcases how minimalism can be graceful. Paired with light jewellery, this ensemble emphasizes that elegance doesn’t require extravagance.
Sargun stuns in a dark blue sari, complemented by a translucent dupatta. The minimalist jewellery and soft eye makeup perfectly complete the look, making it both elegant and captivating.
A deep forest green kurta with intricate gold embroidery highlights Sargun’s ability to mix traditional with modern style. The V-shaped neckline and three-quarter sleeves add sophistication, making this outfit perfect for festive gatherings.
This pastel peach saree with a lightweight, flowy drape radiates understated glamor. Sargun pairs it with a matching sleeveless blouse, creating a look that’s effortlessly chic.
Sargun dazzles in a pastel pink Anarkali suit, featuring a fitted top and a flowing skirt adorned with floral designs. The traditional earrings and matching bangles complete the ensemble, giving it a soft and feminine charm.