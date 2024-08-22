Trends

Kangana Ranaut channels retro charm in a beautiful floral sari during ‘Emergency’ promotions

To complement the sari, Kangana chose a striking red and white check-print blouse that added a touch of retro flair
Kangana Ranaut has been turning heads with her impeccable style as she promotes her highly anticipated film, Emergency. The actor, who is also making her directorial debut with this period-political drama, recently took to Instagram to share her latest look for a promotional event. Embracing a retro vibe, Kangana stunned in a floral sari paired with a checkered blouse, showcasing her unique fashion sense.

The photos, which Kangana captioned “Emergency on 6th September (Indian flag),” show her wearing a beautifully crafted sari from the Spring Summer 2024 collection of the clothing label Pero. The sari featured a delicate pink and green rose flower pattern set against an ivory base, exuding a classic yet timeless elegance. The borders of the sari were adorned with a subtle checkered pattern, adding a modern twist to the traditional ensemble. Kangana draped the sari in a traditional style, with the pallu gracefully placed over her shoulder, completing the vintage-inspired look.

To complement the sari, Kangana chose a striking red and white check-print blouse that added a touch of retro flair. The blouse, with its collared neckline, faux breast pockets, front button closures, and cropped gathered hem, perfectly complemented the saree. The quarter-length sleeves with folded cuffs and the fitted silhouette added a sophisticated touch to the ensemble.

Kangana accessorised her look with statement gold rings and pearl-adorned gold earrings, enhancing the vintage appeal of her outfit. For makeup, she opted for a minimal yet elegant approach, featuring blush pink eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes. A soft pink lip shade, feathered brows, and a dewy base gave her a fresh, glowing look. To complete her retro ensemble, Kangana styled her hair in a side-parted coiffed bun, adding a final touch of old-world glamour.

