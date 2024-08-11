Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Dolce & Gabbana floral outfit, dances to ‘Devara’ track

Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram video, where she dances to the enchanting tunes of Dheere Dheere from her upcoming Telugu debut, Devara. The actress, looking ethereal in a Dolce & Gabbana floral dress, has captured the hearts of fans with her graceful moves and radiant charm.

The video showcases Janhvi in a dreamy garden setting, her infectious energy perfectly complementing the song’s melody. Her choice of attire, a floral poplin midi dress from the Italian luxury fashion house worth INR 1,62,361, has become the talk of the town. The dress, adorned with a vibrant floral pattern against an ivory backdrop, exudes summery elegance.