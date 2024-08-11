Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Dolce & Gabbana floral outfit, dances to ‘Devara’ track

Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram video, where she dances to the enchanting tunes of Dheere Dheere from her upcoming Telugu debut, Devara. The actress, looking ethereal in a Dolce & Gabbana floral dress, has captured the hearts of fans with her graceful moves and radiant charm.
The video showcases Janhvi in a dreamy garden setting, her infectious energy perfectly complementing the song’s melody. Her choice of attire, a floral poplin midi dress from the Italian luxury fashion house worth INR 1,62,361, has become the talk of the town. The dress, adorned with a vibrant floral pattern against an ivory backdrop, exudes summery elegance.
As the countdown to Devara’s release begins, Janhvi’s growing popularity is evident. The film, directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With the success of this latest video, expectations for the actress’s Telugu debut have reached new heights.
Janhvi’s ability to effortlessly blend fashion and entertainment has solidified her position as a style icon. Her captivating presence on screen and her impeccable taste in fashion has made her a beloved figure among fans.