Deepika Padukone redefines maternity fashion

Deepika Padukone continues to set trends, even during her pregnancy. With her recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD soaring high at the box office, Deepika has been basking in both personal and professional joys. Her maternity fashion has been nothing short of inspirational, blending comfort with her signature elegance, proving that high fashion and pregnancy can harmoniously coexist.
Throughout her pregnancy, Deepika has consistently shown her ability to balance personal style with the practicalities of maternity wear. Her choices reflect a thoughtful approach to fashion, one that prioritises comfort without compromising on grace or sophistication. Here are seven of the standout moments where Deepika’s impeccable style truly shone:
At an event for her brand, Deepika glowed in a yellow summer dress. The vibrant colour highlighted her glowing skin, while minimal makeup and accessories enhanced her natural beauty and pregnancy glow.
Recently, Deepika was spotted in a floral buttoned maxi top paired with white pants. Her loose hair and radiant smile added to the effortlessly chic look, emphasising her natural beauty.
At a promotional event for Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika chose a sleek black bodycon dress that elegantly accentuated her baby bump, showcasing her confidence and style.
While attending a screening of Kalki 2898 AD with her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika opted for an effortlessly stylish look in denim, a white t-shirt, and a chic striped blazer.
At the Ambani sangeet, Deepika dazzled in a regal purple sari that beautifully highlighted her baby bump. Complemented by striking eye makeup and a sophisticated bun, she looked every bit the epitome of elegance.
For the Ambani wedding, Deepika stunned in a red Indian suit paired with a striking ruby necklace, embodying traditional grace with a contemporary twist.
Even while fulfilling her civic duties, Deepika maintained her style. She opted for a relaxed yet chic ensemble: a crisp white shirt with light blue jeans and oversized sunglasses, perfect for a day out.