Deepika Padukone redefines maternity fashion

Deepika Padukone continues to set trends, even during her pregnancy. With her recent blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD soaring high at the box office, Deepika has been basking in both personal and professional joys. Her maternity fashion has been nothing short of inspirational, blending comfort with her signature elegance, proving that high fashion and pregnancy can harmoniously coexist.

Throughout her pregnancy, Deepika has consistently shown her ability to balance personal style with the practicalities of maternity wear. Her choices reflect a thoughtful approach to fashion, one that prioritises comfort without compromising on grace or sophistication. Here are seven of the standout moments where Deepika’s impeccable style truly shone: