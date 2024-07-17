Deepika Padukone shares her secrets to a balanced diet: "I eat well and consistently"

Actress Deepika Padukone reveals her approach to healthy eating, emphasising that she has never adhered to a diet she couldn't maintain over time.

On Instagram, Deepika shared an enticing collage featuring pancakes with whipped cream, brownies with ice cream, and samosas. In her caption, she stated, "Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don't believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick? Balance, Consistency, and Listening to YOUR Body.”

At 38, Deepika highlighted the common misconceptions surrounding the term "diet." “There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word 'Diet’. We often believe that 'Diet' means to starve, to eat less, and to eat all the things we detest. What 'Diet' really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual,” she explained.

Deepika traced the origins of the word, noting, “The word actually comes from the Greek word ‘diaita’, which means ‘way of life’. I've always, for as long as I can remember, followed a 'Balanced Diet'.”

She firmly stated her love for indulging in various foods. “And it is for me 'a way of life'. I've never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad. Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above! But it most certainly isn't my way of life,” she wrote.

Deepika also reflected on the phrase, “Ever heard the phrase 'you are what you eat?' If there's one thing I've learned (the hard-ish way) it is that those words couldn't be truer.”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn.