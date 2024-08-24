‘I completely lost my confidence,’ says Vidya Balan at an event in Bengaluru

Before all the success, Vidya had to brave tough challenges early on in her career. “I faced a lot of rejection initially in the South. I was replaced in about 12 films. I was even labelled a jinx in the Malayalam film industry. I completely lost my confidence. But every experience, when I look back now, made me who I am today, and I like who I am today,” she reflects.

“All the setbacks were part of my journey.”

The actor, who is known for her powerful performances in films like Kahaani and Begum Jaan, also expresses a strong desire to experiment with comedy. “I do a lot of comedy on Instagram, but in the film industry, they don’t really write comedy roles for female actors. There used to be someone like Sridevi, who did wonderful work in comedy films like ChaalBaaz and Mr India. I would love the opportunity to at least try my hand at comedy,” says Vidya, whose comedy reels have made her popular on social media.