Inside Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities

Just a day after surprising fans with her return to India, Priyanka Chopra graced her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding celebrations. Pictures from the intimate event have surfaced online, showcasing the actress in a gorgeous magenta-pink sari.

While details of the wedding ceremony itself remain unclear, a fan page shared a cryptic message congratulating Neelam and Siddharth, hinting at a possible marriage or upcoming nuptials.

The intimate event held for the couple saw both Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, delivering heartfelt speeches, according to inside pictures shared by a guest. Priyanka looked stunning in her traditional attire, while Madhu opted for a lilac sari and Neelam and Siddharth sported matching Western blue outfits.