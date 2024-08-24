Inside Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities

Just a day after surprising fans with her return to India, Priyanka Chopra graced her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding celebrations. Pictures from the intimate event have surfaced online, showcasing the actress in a gorgeous magenta-pink sari.
While details of the wedding ceremony itself remain unclear, a fan page shared a cryptic message congratulating Neelam and Siddharth, hinting at a possible marriage or upcoming nuptials.
The intimate event held for the couple saw both Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, delivering heartfelt speeches, according to inside pictures shared by a guest. Priyanka looked stunning in her traditional attire, while Madhu opted for a lilac sari and Neelam and Siddharth sported matching Western blue outfits.
Earlier on Friday, Priyanka’s arrival at Mumbai airport sent fans into a frenzy. The actress, recently wrapping up filming for her Hollywood movie The Bluff, arrived in a casual yet stylish outfit. She even shared a video on social media showcasing the city lights, expressing her love for Mumbai.
This visit marks Priyanka’s second trip to India in recent months. Back in July, she attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant alongside her husband, Nick Jonas.
While fans eagerly await confirmation of Siddharth’s marital status, the pictures from the celebrations offer a glimpse into the joyous occasion and Priyanka’s stunning presence.