New-gen actresses redefine traditional wear with a modern twist

With Janmashtami just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to channel your inner desi diva. This year, Bollywood’s new-gen actresses are setting the tone for festive fashion. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, and Sara Ali Khan have redefined traditional wear, adding a fresh, youthful twist that resonates with Gen Z.
Ananya stuns in a soft pastel sari adorned with delicate floral prints. The subtle hues exude elegance, while the modern blouse adds a contemporary edge. This look is ideal for those who prefer to keep it simple yet stylish during the festivities.
Sara Ali Khan embraces vibrant colours with her bold, bright sari. The multi-coloured floral print brings a playful and joyous vibe, perfect for festive celebrations. Detailed embellishments along the borders add a dash of glamour, while fun accents on her purse give it a youthful, lively touch. This saree is ideal for those who love to make a statement, combining tradition with a fresh, modern twist.
Palak Tiwari effortlessly blends tradition with modernity in her elegant green sari. The pastel hue, adorned with delicate floral patterns, exudes soft, understated charm, while the geometric design of the blouse adds a contemporary touch. This ensemble is perfect for those who want to stay rooted in tradition while embracing modern aesthetics.
Janhvi Kapoor’s rich red sari paired with a green embellished blouse exudes royal charm. The intricate embroidery and traditional jewellery make this ensemble perfect for Janmashtami celebrations. It’s a look that beautifully combines tradition with a hint of glamour, perfect for making a statement.
Khushi Kapoor opts for a more contemporary take with her sheer white sari featuring intricate floral embroidery. The sari’s delicate design is both festive and fashionable, making it a great choice for younger women looking to embrace traditional wear with a modern twist.