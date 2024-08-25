From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood stars grace celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s birthday party

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to seeing Bobby in the upcoming film Kanguva. Produced by Studio Green, the movie is set 1,500 years in the past and features Suriya facing off against Bobby. The ensemble cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in Fighteralongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film performed well at the box office, and the actor is now gearing up for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Shahid’s recent film was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. His next release is Deva, an action thriller co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Dino will be seen in the upcoming web series The Royals, which will stream on Netflix. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series promises to provide a glimpse into the glamorous and romantic world of Indian royalty. The ensemble cast also includes Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.