From Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood stars grace celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim’s birthday party

A star-studded gathering graced the birthday celebration of renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Saturday night. Several prominent Bollywood actors, including Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Dino Morea, were among those who attended the glamorous event.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was also present at the bash, adding to the star-studded ambience. Pictures and videos of the celebrities arriving at the venue and posing with Aalim quickly circulated on social media, captivating fans.
For the occasion, Hrithik opted for a sleek and stylish ensemble, sporting a black full-sleeve T-shirt, matching pants, and black shoes. He completed his look with a hat and dark sunglasses. Shahid, on the other hand, arrived in a classic white shirt, matching pants, and black shoes.
Bobby and his wife, Tanya Deol, were also seen at the party. Bobby looked dapper in a black blazer, pants, and shoes, while Tanya twinned with him in a similar outfit. Dino and Imtiaz also chose to wear black outfits for the event.
Meanwhile, fans can look forward to seeing Bobby in the upcoming film Kanguva. Produced by Studio Green, the movie is set 1,500 years in the past and features Suriya facing off against Bobby. The ensemble cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.
Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in Fighteralongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film performed well at the box office, and the actor is now gearing up for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Shahid’s recent film was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. His next release is Deva, an action thriller co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.
Dino will be seen in the upcoming web series The Royals, which will stream on Netflix. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series promises to provide a glimpse into the glamorous and romantic world of Indian royalty. The ensemble cast also includes Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.