‘Stree 2’ actor Shraddha Kapoor becomes the second most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has achieved another significant milestone in her career, surpassing global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to become the second most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. With a massive following of 92.1 million, Shraddha has solidified her position as one of the most popular Indian celebrities on the social media platform.

This achievement comes on the heels of the immense success of her latest film, Stree 2. The horror-comedy sequel has been a box office sensation, grossing a staggering INR 456 crore worldwide. Its impressive performance has undoubtedly contributed to the artiste’s growing popularity and influence.

Shraddha now ranks second behind cricketer Virat Kohli, who remains the most followed Indian celeb on Instagram with a staggering 270 million followers. This achievement is a testament to her widespread appeal and her ability to connect with audiences on a personal level.

As an avid social media user, Shraddha frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on the social media platform. Her authentic and relatable content has helped her build a strong bond with her millions of followers. Her genuine personality resonates deeply with fans, who appreciate her transparency and openness.

