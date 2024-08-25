Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy ‘Stree 2’ crosses INR 500 crore mark at worldwide box office

The horror-comedy Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office, surpassing the INR 500 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the hit 2018 movie Stree and features the original star cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

The makers, Maddock Films, announced the film’s latest box office numbers on Sunday, expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming response from audiences. According to the official figures, Stree 2 has grossed a staggering INR 505 crore worldwide in just 10 days. In India, the film has amassed a total of INR 426 crore, while overseas collections have reached INR 78.5 crore.

Stree 2 has consistently performed well throughout its theatrical run, adding another INR 33 crore nett to its box office collection on Sunday. The film's India nett total now stands at INR 361 crore.

In a recent interview, director Amar Kaushik expressed his excitement and disbelief at the film's success. “We had a party and enjoyed too much. We were confident that the film was good but we didn’t expect that it would get these big numbers... I’m sleep-deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie,” he said.