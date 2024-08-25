Selena Gomez shares that she learned about her Emmy nomination from a friend’s text

Selena Gomez recently shared that she was completely unaware of her Emmy nomination until a friend informed her. The actress-singer revealed on a US TV show that she found out about the exciting news in a rather unexpected way. "I actually just got a text from one of my friends saying congratulations, and I responded, ‘For what?’” Gomez explained. “She just laughed at me, so for an hour, I didn’t really get it. Then my team called me. So, I just heard it from them, and I was very, very excited.”

Gomez, who first gained fame as a child actress in Wizards of Waverly Place, has successfully transitioned into music and has now made a triumphant return to acting with the hit mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building. Reflecting on her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Gomez expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

She shared how her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, celebrated her achievement despite being miles apart. "I received flowers from Martin and Steve. I’m in LA, Marty’s always all over the world, and Steve is in New York. So, obviously, we can’t be together, but we’ll celebrate when we get back together again. But it was crazy," she said.

Whether she wins or not, Gomez feels like she has already achieved something special. “I was just honoured to be on such a show that was recognised,” she said. “I feel so lucky because there are so many great shows, and to even be considered, to have an opportunity like this, is such an honour. In my mind, I feel like I already won."