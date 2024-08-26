Actor Abhay Verma celebrates International Dog Day, shares a heartfelt post about ‘Joey’

India's latest heartthrob, Abhay Verma has given us another reason to go drooling over him! And the reason is that he loves dogs as much as we do! The Munjya star opens up about his love for dogs and shares how adopting a pet changes your life for wholesome goodness!
Abhay shares, "'Joey' has brightened my life. Whenever I return from shoot, he welcomes me with so much joy, it just takes away all the tiredness! And I make sure that I greet him with the same amount of delight, no matter what! I really can't fathom the bliss he has brought into my life; I really don't mind spoiling my little boy!" He further shares, "When you adopt a pet, you turn into a parent by default! This joy knows no bounds, honestly."
After the magnificent success of Munjya, Abhay is currently working on various big ticket films!
Actor Arjun Rampal too celebrated the day by sharing a glimpse of his dog Brando’s “love bite”.
Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a string of pictures, where he is seen posing with his dogs. His leg can be seen bandaged in some images. The last image was of his bloodied leg with bitemarks.
“Happy International dog day. A love bite from my pet Brando. (scroll till end to see it) lol I guess this is unconditional love. #internationaldogday,” he wrote as the caption.
On the work front, the actor, who was recently seen in the sports action film Crakk along with Vidyut Jammwal, has started working on an upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Details about the movie's plot are currently under wraps. He also has The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline.
(With inputs from IANS)