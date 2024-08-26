Actor Abhay Verma celebrates International Dog Day, shares a heartfelt post about ‘Joey’

India's latest heartthrob, Abhay Verma has given us another reason to go drooling over him! And the reason is that he loves dogs as much as we do! The Munjya star opens up about his love for dogs and shares how adopting a pet changes your life for wholesome goodness!

Abhay shares, "'Joey' has brightened my life. Whenever I return from shoot, he welcomes me with so much joy, it just takes away all the tiredness! And I make sure that I greet him with the same amount of delight, no matter what! I really can't fathom the bliss he has brought into my life; I really don't mind spoiling my little boy!" He further shares, "When you adopt a pet, you turn into a parent by default! This joy knows no bounds, honestly."

After the magnificent success of Munjya, Abhay is currently working on various big ticket films!