Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shares snaps with Neelam Upadhyaya from their ring and registry ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, registered his marriage with his fiancé, Neelam Upadhyaya on Monday. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram handles, showcasing their beautiful wedding festivities and registry ceremony.
Friends and family members showered the newlyweds with blessings and well wishes. In the first picture, Siddharth looked handsome in a cream-coloured sherwani, while Neelam exuded elegance in a pink lehenga with a matching blouse. The couple shared a warm embrace, and Siddharth planted a tender peck on Neelam's cheek.
The following slides featured the duo flaunting their wedding rings and hugging each other lovingly. The last two photos captured the intimate moment when Neelam and Siddharth signed the register. The couple captioned their post, “Our little Hastakshar (signature) and ring (ring emoji) ceremony…”
Priyanka commented on the post, “Beautiful and joyous ceremony.” Fans and followers also extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newlyweds. Siddharth and Neelam’s wedding comes after Priyanka's recent visit to Mumbai for the celebrations.