Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra shares snaps with Neelam Upadhyaya from their ring and registry ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, registered his marriage with his fiancé, Neelam Upadhyaya on Monday. The couple shared a joint post on their Instagram handles, showcasing their beautiful wedding festivities and registry ceremony.

Friends and family members showered the newlyweds with blessings and well wishes. In the first picture, Siddharth looked handsome in a cream-coloured sherwani, while Neelam exuded elegance in a pink lehenga with a matching blouse. The couple shared a warm embrace, and Siddharth planted a tender peck on Neelam's cheek.