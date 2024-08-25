Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Manish Malhotra sari and 8 crores worth Bulgari necklace at brother Siddharth’s wedding

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra made a surprise visit to India to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. For one of the pre-wedding functions, Priyanka turned heads in a stunning chiffon sari custom-designed by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

To complete her elegant ensemble, Priyanka chose exquisite jewels from Bulgari, the luxury Italian fashion house of which she is the brand ambassador. She sported a vintage pearl choker necklace, encrusted with pearls, rubies, and diamonds. While the exact price is not publicly available, reports suggest it is worth a staggering INR 8 crore.

Priyanka also accessorised her look with a diamond bracelet from Bulgari’s Serpentine collection. The bracelet, priced at INR 30,79,000, features a one-coil design in 18 kt white gold with full pavé diamonds. The bracelet’s sleek and modern design complemented the timeless elegance of the choker necklace.