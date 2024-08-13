Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘princess diaries’: Actress stuns in mirror bralette and velvet ensemble

Bhumi Pednekar continues to reign supreme in the fashion world. The actress has once again raised the bar with her latest photoshoot, where she exudes sheer glamour in a dazzling mirror bralette and velvet ensemble.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking pictures, leaving fans mesmerised by her impeccable style. She captioned the post, “Princess Diaries.” The mirror bralette, paired with a flowing velvet skirt and a dramatic cape, created a regal aura around Bhumi. Her choice of accessories, including a layered choker, statement earrings, and a golden handpiece, elevated the look to new heights.