Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot. The couple shared their first official wedding photos on Instagram, treating fans to a glimpse of their dreamy ceremony.

Amy looked stunning in a flowing white gown with a veil that touched the ground. She carried a bouquet of white roses and exuded elegance and grace. Ed, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white suit, perfectly complementing his bride’s attire.

The first photo from the wedding showcased the stunning decoration at the venue, filled with white flowers and creating a romantic atmosphere. Ed held his beloved close in the first shot, while the second picture captured the couple looking at the camera. The caption accompanying the photos read, “The journey has just begun.”