Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot. The couple shared their first official wedding photos on Instagram, treating fans to a glimpse of their dreamy ceremony.
Amy looked stunning in a flowing white gown with a veil that touched the ground. She carried a bouquet of white roses and exuded elegance and grace. Ed, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white suit, perfectly complementing his bride’s attire.
The first photo from the wedding showcased the stunning decoration at the venue, filled with white flowers and creating a romantic atmosphere. Ed held his beloved close in the first shot, while the second picture captured the couple looking at the camera. The caption accompanying the photos read, “The journey has just begun.”
Amy and Ed got engaged in January of this year. Amy announced the news through a post shared on social media that showed the couple hugging each other as a group of tourists stood nearby. The actress captioned it, “Hell yes.”
The couple also celebrated their engagement with a dinner party in London, surrounded by their loved ones. Amy walked into the venue holding the hand of her son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayioto. Sharing the pictures, the couple captioned the post, “Let the Celebrations Begin. Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world!”
Amy and Ed’s relationship became public in 2022 when they announced it on Instagram. Ed, an actor, is best known for his role in the popular TV series Gossip Girl. Their wedding marks a new chapter in their journey together, and fans are eagerly awaiting more details about their special day.