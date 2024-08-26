Jenna Ortega opens up about her ‘weird’ connection with ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ co-star Winona Ryder

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, the stars of the highly anticipated Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, have formed an unusual and heartwarming friendship that mirrors the quirky characters they portray in the film.

In a recent interview, Ortega opened up about meeting Ryder and the profound impact their collaboration had on her career. The Wednesday star expressed her gratitude for working with such an experienced and talented actress, who has served as a mentor figure.

Ortega shared that Ryder's warmth, kindness, and welcoming nature made her feel immediately comfortable and supported. “She was so warm and welcoming and kind and inviting right from the jump, and I couldn’t be more grateful”, Ortega said of Ryder, who plays her on-screen mom in the upcoming film. “It was at a time where my career was taking a different turn”, Ortega continued, adding that she “didn’t realise that I needed that from somebody who could relate, but I did”.

She described the experience as a "blessing" during a time when her career was undergoing significant changes. Ortega added that the two actresses quickly connected on a deep level, as if they could read each other's minds. “The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like we were reading each other’s minds a little bit,” she said.

While Ortega didn't divulge specific advice Ryder shared with her, she emphasised the profound impact Ryder's support had on her during a particularly transformative period in her life.

Ortega expressed her admiration for Ryder's ability to make her feel beautiful and special, highlighting the invaluable support she received from her co-star. The friendship between Ortega and Ryder is a testament to the power of connection and the lasting impact of mentorship.