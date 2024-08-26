Sidharth Malhotra praises Kiara Advani’s daring fashion choices

Sidharth Malhotra has spoken highly of his wife, actress Kiara Advani, praising her unique and daring fashion sense. In an interview, Sidharth commended Kiara’s style, calling it “undeniably bold and adventurous.” He explained that Kiara’s fashion choices reflect her willingness to embrace the latest trends with confidence, experimenting with vibrant colors and intricate embellishments while still retaining a strong sense of personal individuality. “She fearlessly explores new styles and isn’t afraid to stand out with her fashion choices,” he remarked.

Sidharth, known for his roles in popular films such as Student of the Year, Ek Villain, and Shershaah, has his own approach to fashion. He previously mentioned that his style gravitates towards classic silhouettes with a subtle masculine touch. “My fashion sense is more about looking effortlessly stylish rather than overly done,” he noted. He also stressed the importance of perfect tailoring, saying, “I make sure to invest time in ensuring each piece of clothing is tailored to perfection.”

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship began in 2020 when they met on the set of Shershaah. Their connection quickly grew, and they married in a beautiful ceremony in Rajasthan in 2023. Sidharth’s career began as a fashion model before he made his acting debut in 2012. Since then, he has appeared in a range of successful films, including Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons, A Gentleman, and Jabariya Jodi. More recently, he ventured into the digital space with the thriller series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Overall, Sidharth’s admiration for Kiara’s fashion sense reflects not only his support for her style but also highlights his own commitment to maintaining a sophisticated yet effortless appearance.