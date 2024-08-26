Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor host a beautiful and intimate baby shower for Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby in the coming weeks. On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor hosted a beautiful baby shower for the expectant mother at their father, actor Anil Kapoor’s home, surrounded by loved ones.
The guest list included Masaba’s close friends and family. Masaba's mother, Neena Gupta, and husband Satyadeep Misra, were also present at the celebration.
Photos shared on Instagram Stories by guests revealed the intimate and joyous atmosphere of the party. Masaba looked radiant in a light brown gown, while many of the guests were seen wearing similar shades of brown, beige, and cream.
One of the highlights of the evening was a heartwarming speech delivered by Neena Gupta, according to reports. The veteran actress playfully teased the dressing sense of one of Masaba’s friends and even joked about Satyadeep’s fashion choices, much to everyone's amusement.
The party decor was elegant and sophisticated, featuring golden balloons and an abundance of white flowers and greenery. Guests shared numerous pictures on social media, capturing the joyous moments and celebrating Masaba’s pregnancy.
Resharing one of the party photos with Sonam and Rhea, Masaba expressed her gratitude to her friends for hosting such a memorable event. “Best hosts ever... got too lucky...” she wrote.
Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January of last year. The couple reportedly began dating in 2020 after meeting on the sets of Masaba’s show, Masaba Masaba.
In April, Masaba and Satyadeep announced their pregnancy in a joint Instagram post. Accompanying three images, including one of the couple seated on the floor, Masaba wrote, “In other news - two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY)... baby on board... mom and dad.” Neena also shared the post on her Instagram feed, expressing her immense joy and excitement for the arrival of her grandchild.