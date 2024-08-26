Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor host a beautiful and intimate baby shower for Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby in the coming weeks. On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor hosted a beautiful baby shower for the expectant mother at their father, actor Anil Kapoor’s home, surrounded by loved ones.

The guest list included Masaba’s close friends and family. Masaba's mother, Neena Gupta, and husband Satyadeep Misra, were also present at the celebration.

Photos shared on Instagram Stories by guests revealed the intimate and joyous atmosphere of the party. Masaba looked radiant in a light brown gown, while many of the guests were seen wearing similar shades of brown, beige, and cream.