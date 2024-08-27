Jacqueline Fernandez shares childhood memories, saying ‘Forging Ahead’

On Tuesday, actress Jacqueline Fernandez delighted her fans by posting a nostalgic childhood photo of herself riding a horse, which sparked admiration for her cuteness.
Jacqueline, who boasts 70.5 million followers on Instagram, shared this charming snapshot from her early years. In the photo, she is dressed in an adorable baby outfit, riding a horse with her hair in a ponytail and a radiant smile.
The post was captioned: “Forging ahead.”
The picture garnered a lot of affection from her large fanbase. Comments included: “You look so adorable and cute...keep smiling,” and “cutie since childhood.” One fan requested, “We want more baby pictures of you.”
Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan actress and model, made her acting debut in 2009 with the fantasy action-comedy Aladin, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh. She later appeared in a special number Aapka Kya Hoga in the 2010 comedy-drama Housefull.
Her filmography includes Race 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers, Housefull 3, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Race 3, Drive, Mrs. Serial Killer, Bhoot Police, Bachchhan Paandey, Vikrant Rona, Ram Setu, and Cirkus.
Jacqueline’s most recent appearance was in a special song 'Deewane' from the 2023 comedy-drama Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta and featuring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.
Looking ahead, Jacqueline will be seen in upcoming projects Fateh and Welcome To The Jungle.