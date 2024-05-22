Jacqueline Fernandez soaks up the ‘sun and the magic of Cannes’ in new pictures from the French Riviera

Jacqueline Fernandez has unleashed another stunning look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress left fans breathless with a series of photos showcasing her dazzling white ensemble for the day.
The actor radiated confidence in a daring white dress, an off-the-shoulder design made of sheer fabric adding a touch of elegance and allure. Her hair, styled in a sleek updo, perfectly complemented the sophisticated look. Minimalist makeup accentuated her natural beauty, while a delicate pearl necklace provided a touch of classic glamour.
The photos offer a glimpse into Jacqueline’s idyllic Cannes experience. One showcased her infectious smile as she confidently posed. Another captured her taking in the serene beauty of the Mediterranean Sea, a moment of peaceful respite amidst the festival’s whirlwind. Finally, a sun-drenched photo featured the artiste basking in the warm glow of the French Riviera.
“Soaking up the sun, the movies and the magic of Cannes,” Jacqueline aptly captioned the post. Her Instagram followers responded with an avalanche of praise in the comments section. One user declared her ‘Queen of Bollywood,’ while another playfully referred to her as the ‘Barbie of Bollywood.’ Her smile, according to another fan, was ‘everything,’ perfectly capturing her infectious charm.
This bold white ensemble follows Jacqueline’s previous triumph on the Cannes red carpet, where she donned a glimmering gown by Mikael D Couture that stole the show.