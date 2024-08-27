Mira Rajput shares glimpses of Misha Kapoor's bling-themed birthday bash

Entrepreneur Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is quickly rising to becoming our own desi Lorelai Gilmore and we can't keep calm. The couple's daughter turned eight yesterday, which was celebrated with a Insta-worthy birthday bash. Taking to Instagram, Mira has recently shared glimpses of the party.

On her Instagram Stories, the Akind founder has shared pictures of the party, which was themed on ‘bling’! The first picture had the beauty pose with his brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. The duo can be seen adorably decked up in face gems and metallic stickers. Ishaan was also sporting a huge heart-shaped party glasses and a funky beaded necklace. The post was captioned, “With Chachi 420.”

Another photograph is that of a party board that read “Bling it up... Misha's era”, which is placed on a table. The table also has blingy glasses and bracelets with acrylic beads.

The mother-daughter duo is known for their love for Taylor Swift and their love for the popstar found its way to the decor in more ways than one. For instance, one silver foil ballon read the lines from Taylor's popular song, “It's me, hi, I'm the problem it's me.” Another picture showed a glimpse of her a lunch table set with disco balls!