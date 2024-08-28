Actor Shrikant Verma reflects on his journey from the stage to the screen
Actor Shrikant Verma, who began his artistic journey in theatre, has successfully transitioned to notable roles in films and web series. Shrikant chatted with Indulge about how his theatre background has influenced his approach to acting on screen, his diverse roles ranging from comedy to drama, and his upcoming projects.
You've had a diverse career, from theatre to films and series. How has your theatre experience influenced your approach to acting in films and series?
I began my theatre career in 1990, despite my family's business background and their disapproval of my artistic pursuits. Drawn to singing, dancing, acting, and painting, I found a creative haven in theatre, particularly at Delhi's Mandi House Cultural Hub. After years of untrained performances, I pursued formal training at Shri Ram Centre in 1998, which transformed my journey. My passion for theatre led to roles in plays like Jis Lahore and Jamia, and a long tenure at Shri Ram Centre. While theatre remains my first love, I gradually ventured into films, TV, and radio, balancing both mediums. Aankhon Dekhi marked my breakthrough in cinema, followed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha and other works. Despite the differing challenges of theatre and film, I cherish acting in all forms and strive to maintain a balance between the two.
In Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper, you play a morally ambiguous character. What drew you to this role, and how did you prepare for it?
I didn't choose my character in Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper; it chose me. This role was a departure from anything I'd done before. As an actor, it's crucial to embrace diverse roles to avoid being typecast. I approached it by studying the script, observing people, and drawing from past experiences, ensuring that I brought authenticity to the character.
Can you share any behind-the-scenes stories or challenges you faced while filming Mirzapur?
When I was cast as Mama in season two of Mirzapur, I was thrilled. We began shooting, and everything was going well until the director, Guru, and writer, Puneet, suddenly informed me on set that my character would die. I was shocked and tried to persuade them to let Mama live, arguing that he was just getting started and had more to offer. However, they insisted that his death was essential to the story. Despite my reluctance, I accepted the challenge. The scene had many technical elements involved, and we aimed to nail it in one take due to the high costs and time constraints. It was my first time playing a character who dies on screen, so I wanted to do it justice. After a few rehearsals, we shot the scene, and it went smoothly on the first take. The crew was pleased, and I felt a sense of accomplishment. This experience, though challenging, was ultimately rewarding.
How do you see the evolution of the entertainment industry in India?
The key difference between a film and a web series lies in their format and viewing experience. A film is typically shorter and watched in one sitting, while a web series is episodic. The film industry has evolved significantly since its inception in 1910 with Dada Phalke's Harishchandra, reflecting on societal changes. Despite fluctuations, films remain an integral part of our culture. The rise of OTT platforms has revolutionised content consumption, allowing viewers to watch movies or web series at their convenience. This shift has also created more opportunities for actors, as web series often require extended production time, offering detailed storytelling and involving more performers. While the nature of acting remains consistent across both mediums, the flexibility of OTT platforms and the extensive narrative scope of web series have reshaped the entertainment landscape.
Your upcoming projects include Jolly LLB 3 and Mukti. Can you give us a sneak peek into what audiences can expect?
Jolly LLB 3 is a name that instantly grabs attention, thanks to the success of its predecessors. The first two films, starring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar respectively, were widely loved for their performances and storytelling. This third instalment follows in their footsteps, promising even greater appeal. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who helmed the previous films, this one is expected to surpass expectations. Notably, both original Jolly characters will be featured, adding to the excitement. I'm grateful to Subhash Kapoor for entrusting me with a unique, grey-shaded character. Without revealing too much, I believe audiences will appreciate the film.
I am also a part of Mukti, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. In this mystery thriller, I play a law enforcement officer investigating a complex murder case. The plot is intricately crafted, making it a gripping watch. Mukti will be an exceptional film, one that will keep you engaged until the very end.