Actor Shrikant Verma reflects on his journey from the stage to the screen

Jolly LLB 3 is a name that instantly grabs attention, thanks to the success of its predecessors. The first two films, starring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar respectively, were widely loved for their performances and storytelling. This third instalment follows in their footsteps, promising even greater appeal. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, who helmed the previous films, this one is expected to surpass expectations. Notably, both original Jolly characters will be featured, adding to the excitement. I'm grateful to Subhash Kapoor for entrusting me with a unique, grey-shaded character. Without revealing too much, I believe audiences will appreciate the film.

I am also a part of Mukti, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. In this mystery thriller, I play a law enforcement officer investigating a complex murder case. The plot is intricately crafted, making it a gripping watch. Mukti will be an exceptional film, one that will keep you engaged until the very end.