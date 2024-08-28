Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta stun in ethnic outfits as they celebrate Janmashtami with a stunning performance

A heartwarming video from the Ambani family’s Janmashtami celebrations has captured the hearts of many. The clip showcases Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta dancing to the song Woh Kisna Hai. Dressed in elegant ethnic ensembles, the trio’s performance was a highlight of the festivities.
For the event, Nita opted for a regal red lehenga choli set. The ensemble was adorned with intricate gold zardozi work and featured embellished broad patti borders. She completed her look with a mang tika, jhumkis, a choker necklace, and kadhas.
Isha, the eldest daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, looked stunning in a mauve and gold anarkali gown. The gown featured heavy sequin embellishments, full-length sleeves, and a round neckline. She styled her hair in loose wavy locks and accessorized the outfit with statement jewellery and striking makeup.
Shloka, the wife of Akash Ambani, complemented her sister-in-law and mother-in-law in a gorgeous hot pink lehenga set. The ensemble featured a cropped blouse with quarter-length sleeves, curved tassel embellishments, and a slit neckline. She paired the choli with a lehenga, bangles, gold kadhas, a tightly-secured ponytail, jhumkis, and bold makeup.
The Ambani family is known for their grand celebrations, and their Janmashtami festivities were no exception. The video of their dance performance has gone viral, showcasing their love for tradition and their family bond.
The Ambani family recently hosted a lavish wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event was attended by celebrities, global leaders, and politicians, making it one of the most talked-about social events of the year.