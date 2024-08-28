Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta stun in ethnic outfits as they celebrate Janmashtami with a stunning performance

A heartwarming video from the Ambani family’s Janmashtami celebrations has captured the hearts of many. The clip showcases Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta dancing to the song Woh Kisna Hai. Dressed in elegant ethnic ensembles, the trio’s performance was a highlight of the festivities.

For the event, Nita opted for a regal red lehenga choli set. The ensemble was adorned with intricate gold zardozi work and featured embellished broad patti borders. She completed her look with a mang tika, jhumkis, a choker necklace, and kadhas.

Isha, the eldest daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, looked stunning in a mauve and gold anarkali gown. The gown featured heavy sequin embellishments, full-length sleeves, and a round neckline. She styled her hair in loose wavy locks and accessorized the outfit with statement jewellery and striking makeup.