Steve Martin takes a social media lesson from Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, a seasoned social media pro, stepped in to guide Steve Martin through the Instagram maze.

In a recent interview, Steve shared a light-hearted tale of his struggles with posting a trailer for their show on Instagram. "Actually, I was vindicated because I was sent a trailer to post on Instagram, it was the trailer for our show. I told them, ‘It’s not getting posted. I’m not given the option to post’. They said, ‘Well, call Zack., the tech guy’. And then he also couldn’t do it. He said, ‘We have to fix that," Steve said, as per the source. It was Gomez who came to his rescue, patiently sitting beside him on set to help him post the trailer.

As Martin and Gomez continue to entertain audiences with their comedic prowess in Only Murders in the Building, it's clear that their on-screen chemistry extends beyond the world of acting.