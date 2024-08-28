Steve Martin takes a social media lesson from Selena Gomez

Who would've thought the star of the hit comedy show Only Murders in the Building would need a social media crash course? In a hilarious turn of events, the seasoned actor-comedian, Steve Martin, sought the expertise of his younger co-star, Selena Gomez, to navigate the complexities of Instagram.
Although adept with X (formerly Twitter), Steve admitted that Instagram's ever-changing landscape had left him feeling lost, as per a video shared by a popular media outlet.
"I find it very difficult. I was a Twitter master because that was very simple. Now, I get confused with the lingo between Reels and Posts, this disappears (Instagram Stories), and collaborations," Steve told Selena in the video.
Selena Gomez, a seasoned social media pro, stepped in to guide Steve Martin through the Instagram maze.
In a recent interview, Steve shared a light-hearted tale of his struggles with posting a trailer for their show on Instagram. "Actually, I was vindicated because I was sent a trailer to post on Instagram, it was the trailer for our show. I told them, ‘It’s not getting posted. I’m not given the option to post’. They said, ‘Well, call Zack., the tech guy’. And then he also couldn’t do it. He said, ‘We have to fix that," Steve said, as per the source. It was Gomez who came to his rescue, patiently sitting beside him on set to help him post the trailer.
As Martin and Gomez continue to entertain audiences with their comedic prowess in Only Murders in the Building, it's clear that their on-screen chemistry extends beyond the world of acting.
The newly released fourth season of Only Murders in the Building continues the hilarious and suspenseful story of three strangers who become amateur detectives. The show follows Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as they investigate a series of murders in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building. As they delve deeper into the mystery, the trio's dynamic and comedic interactions continue to captivate audiences.