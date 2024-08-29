Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share enchanting moments from their wedding reception

The couple’s engagement in January was equally romantic, with Ed proposing to Amy in the picturesque town of Gstaad, Switzerland. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close friends and family.

Amy, known for her work in Bollywood and South Indian films, made her acting debut in the 2010 Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She has since appeared in several notable films, including Ekk Deewana Tha, 2.0, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

Ed, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the popular TV series Gossip Girl, has also made a name for himself as an actor. His charming personality and on-screen presence have captivated audiences worldwide.