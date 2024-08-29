Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share enchanting moments from their wedding reception

Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick have shared breathtaking glimpses of their wedding reception on social media, offering fans a taste of their fairytale celebration. The couple, who tied the knot in Southern Italy last week, have captivated audiences with their picture-perfect moments.
The wedding reception was a magical affair, filled with candlelit dinners, romantic dances, and heartfelt speeches from loved ones. A magician even entertained the guests, adding a touch of wonder and surprise to the evening.
Amy and Ed expressed their gratitude for the incredible experience, sharing their appreciation for the Sgueglia family who owned the stunning Castello di Rocca Cilento venue. They described the castle as an extraordinary place filled with love and warmth.
The couple’s engagement in January was equally romantic, with Ed proposing to Amy in the picturesque town of Gstaad, Switzerland. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close friends and family.
Amy, known for her work in Bollywood and South Indian films, made her acting debut in the 2010 Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She has since appeared in several notable films, including Ekk Deewana Tha, 2.0, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.
Ed, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the popular TV series Gossip Girl, has also made a name for himself as an actor. His charming personality and on-screen presence have captivated audiences worldwide.