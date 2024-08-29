Naga Chaitanya opens up about his wedding plans with Sobhita Dhulipala, says, ‘It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got engaged on August 8, have been the subject of much speculation regarding their upcoming wedding. While rumours have suggested a Rajasthan wedding in 2025, Chaitanya has clarified that nothing has been finalized yet.

At a recent event, where he launched a wedding collection for a new clothing brand, Chaitanya addressed the marriage rumours. He expressed his excitement about this new phase of life and acknowledged the buzz surrounding his upcoming nuptials.

When asked if the wedding collection could be seen as a rehearsal for his wedding, Chaitanya playfully responded, “Perhaps you could think so, that it's a countdown kinda for my marriage.”

Regarding his preference for a wedding ceremony, Chaitanya emphasised the importance of including the people who matter most to him. “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding but people keeping up with the cultures and traditions in mind, so that’s how I want it (marriage) to be,” he was quoted as saying.

Regarding the date and venue for the wedding, Chaitanya clarified that no decisions have been made yet. He assured fans that he would share the details once they are finalised.

Sobhita and Chaitanya’s engagement came as a surprise to many, as they had previously kept their relationship private. Rumours about their romance began circulating in the summer of 2022, but the couple remained tight-lipped.

On August 9, Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, shared glimpses from the couple’s intimate engagement ceremony on social media. He welcomed Sobhita to the family and expressed his love and blessings for their future together. As the couple prepares for their wedding, fans eagerly await further updates and details about this exciting new chapter in their lives.