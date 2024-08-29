Sidharth Malhotra celebrates National Sports Day with a throwback gully cricket post

In the caption, Sidharth reminisced about his journey from the streets of Delhi to the glamorous world of film sets, emphasising how sports played a significant role in shaping his life. “From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life – basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket,” he wrote. The actor acknowledged how these activities not only built his physical strength but also contributed to his mental resilience.