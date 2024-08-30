Actor Daniel Caltagirone on his latest act in the film ‘Thangalaan’

A

My role is of a former high-ranking army officer (Lord Clement) who comes to KGF in search of Gold. He is a good man, who just wants to secure his family’s future. He hires Thangalaan (Vikram) and the village. Unfortunately, in that desire to find gold he ends up slowly losing himself. What is interesting is that Vikram’s character and mine are two sides of the same coin. We both want to have better lives and will do anything to have it. We reflect each other.