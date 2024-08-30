Angelina Jolie gets emotional as her film ‘Maria’ receives a standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was visibly moved as her upcoming film Maria received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. The emotional moment was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Jolie attended the event in a stunning beige gown custom-made by Tamara Ralph, accompanied by her co-star Pierfrancesco Favino. As Jolie fought back tears, Favino offered her comfort and support, providing a touching moment of camaraderie.

Fans and admirers took to social media to express their admiration and support for Jolie. Many praised her performance and acknowledged the challenges she faced in portraying the iconic opera singer Maria Callas.