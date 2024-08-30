Amy Jackson makes her first public appearance after marriage, graces Venice Film Festival’s red carpet in an Alberta Ferretti gown

Newlywed Amy Jackson made a dazzling appearance at the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival, walking the red carpet alongside renowned designer Alberta Ferretti. Amy’s elegant ensemble, a stunning off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown from Ferretti’s Fall Winter 2024 Collection, showcased her impeccable style and grace.

The gown, adorned with a cascade of delicate crystals, was a true showstopper. Amy completed her look with exquisite jewellery from Bvlgari and a stylish hairdo.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Jackson expressed her gratitude for walking the red carpet with Ferretti, whom she referred to as a ‘queen’ in her caption. She also thanked her glam squad for their impeccable work.