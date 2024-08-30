Amy Jackson makes her first public appearance after marriage, graces Venice Film Festival’s red carpet in an Alberta Ferretti gown

Newlywed Amy Jackson made a dazzling appearance at the opening ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival, walking the red carpet alongside renowned designer Alberta Ferretti. Amy’s elegant ensemble, a stunning off-the-shoulder tulle bustier gown from Ferretti’s Fall Winter 2024 Collection, showcased her impeccable style and grace.
The gown, adorned with a cascade of delicate crystals, was a true showstopper. Amy completed her look with exquisite jewellery from Bvlgari and a stylish hairdo.
Sharing her experience on Instagram, Jackson expressed her gratitude for walking the red carpet with Ferretti, whom she referred to as a ‘queen’ in her caption. She also thanked her glam squad for their impeccable work.
Ferretti’s official Instagram account shared a video showcasing Jackson’s stunning gown and her presence on the red carpet. The caption described the gown’s details and the designer’s admiration for the artiste’s style. Another video captured the moment when Amy and Ferretti walked the red carpet together, posing for photographers and basking in the spotlight.
Amy and Ed Westwick recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy. The couple shared the first pictures from their wedding on social media, marking the beginning of their journey together.
The Venice Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, is a prestigious event attracting A-list celebrities from around the world. The festival will feature screenings of highly anticipated films, including Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wolfs, Joker: Folie à Deux, and many more.
With her stunning appearance and captivating presence, Amy has made a memorable impression at the Venice Film Festival. Her collaboration with Ferretti has showcased her impeccable style and solidified her status as a fashion icon.