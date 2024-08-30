Tracing Chitrangada Singh’s cinematic brilliance through her top five defining roles

Chitrangada Singh has made a name for herself in Bollywood thanks to her remarkable acting abilities and commanding presence. Throughout her nearly two-decade career, she has played a range of characters. We take a look back at five of her most iconic roles that best capture her range as an actress as we celebrate her birthday today.
Chitrangada Singh made a powerful debut in Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, portraying the nuanced character of Geeta Rao. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s Emergency in India, the film explores political upheaval and personal struggles. Chitrangada's performance as a woman torn between her ideals and her relationships remains one of her most celebrated roles, earning her critical acclaim.
In this gritty romantic thriller, Chitrangada played Priti, a singer caught in a web of crime and love. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Yeh Saali Zindagi saw Chitrangada in a bold and intense role, where she effectively balanced vulnerability with a steely resolve. Her performance added a layer of complexity to the film, making it one of her most memorable roles.
Chitrangada showcased her versatility in the comedy-drama Desi Boyz, playing the role of Tanya Sharma, a strong-willed economics professor. Paired opposite Akshay Kumar, she brought charm and wit to her character, balancing humour with a hint of seriousness. Her chemistry with the lead actors and her refreshing screen presence made her a standout in this light-hearted film.
In Inkaar, Chitrangada took on the challenging role of Maya Luthra, a successful advertising executive who files a sexual harassment complaint against her boss, played by Arjun Rampal. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film delves into the intricacies of power dynamics and gender politics in the workplace. Chitrangada's portrayal of a confident yet vulnerable woman navigating a male-dominated environment was both compelling and relatable.
In I, Me Aur Main, Chitrangada played Anushka Lal, a successful career woman who is in a complex relationship with the protagonist, played by John Abraham. Her role highlighted the struggles of modern relationships, where ambition and love often collide. Chitrangada's portrayal was both relatable and impactful, adding depth to the romantic drama.