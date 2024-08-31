From Sachin Tendulkar to Kareena Kapoor, stars celebrate Indian para-athletes’ success at Paris Paralympics 2024

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Indian para-athletes who won medals at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Avani Lekhara clinched gold in the women’s 10m air rifle final, while Mona Agarwal bagged bronze in the same event. Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event, and para sprinter Preeti Pal secured bronze in the 100m T35 event.

Kareena Kapoor led the charge, tagging all the para-athletes on her Instagram Stories and expressing her pride and admiration. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared his congratulations, highlighting the incredible achievements of the Indian athletes.