Sajid Khan offloaded his Juhu apartment for Rs 6.1 Crore

Sajid Khan, known for directing popular films like the Housefull series, Heyy Babyy, and Humshakals, first entered the entertainment industry in 1995 as the host of Main Bhi Detective. He is also recognized for his role as a judge on Nach Baliye and his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 16, where he finished in 10th place. The sale of his Juhu apartment adds to the growing trend of high-profile property deals among Bollywood stars.