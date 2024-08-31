Sajid Khan offloaded his Juhu apartment for Rs 6.1 Crore

Bollywood director Sajid Khan has recently sold his Juhu apartment for Rs 6.1 crore, marking another significant real estate transaction in the entertainment industry. The property is located in the Beach House Co-operative Housing Society in Mumbai's affluent Juhu area.
The apartment spans a built-up area of 2,176 sq. ft. and includes a dedicated car parking space of 220 sq. ft. Juhu, a prime location on Mumbai's western coast, is renowned for its luxury lifestyle, scenic beachfront, and close proximity to high-end amenities, making it a favored address for celebrities and business professionals.
Sajid Khan, known for directing popular films like the Housefull series, Heyy Babyy, and Humshakals, first entered the entertainment industry in 1995 as the host of Main Bhi Detective. He is also recognized for his role as a judge on Nach Baliye and his recent appearance on Bigg Boss 16, where he finished in 10th place. The sale of his Juhu apartment adds to the growing trend of high-profile property deals among Bollywood stars.