Sonakshi Sinha offers a glimpse into her New York adventures with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have recently taken New York by storm, and their escapades are giving us serious travel envy! The duo explored the city together, and Sonakshi has shared an exhilarating video highlighting their adventures.

From engaging in friendly competitions at a game zone to basking in the sun at the beach, Sonakshi and Zaheer thoroughly enjoyed their time in New York. The video features their playful interactions, laughter, and evident camaraderie, offering a peek into their close relationship.

Sonakshi captioned the video, “New York for a minute! Best trip everrr with @sanamratansi and baby girl A,” showing her appreciation for the memorable experience.

Sanam Ratansi, Sonakshi’s sister-in-law and a renowned fashion designer, joined them on this trip. She has previously designed for celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari and Patralekha.

Sonakshi was last seen in the horror comedy Kakuda, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, set in a cursed village in Uttar Pradesh.

Her next project is the film Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, directed by Kussh Sinha, where she will star alongside Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar.