Sonakshi Sinha opens up about having a simple wedding ceremony; says, ‘I didn't want to take on any stress’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to be a fan-favourite couple, and their recent wedding has solidified their place as Bollywood's sweetheart duo. After seven years of dating, the lovebirds tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 23. Following their civil union, they threw a grand reception for their industry family and friends, with viral videos showcasing the newlyweds dancing the night away.

In a candid interview, Sonakshi shed light on their decision to have a simpler wedding. “I don't know actually; it was just the fact that we had each other. And this is something we wanted to do for so long,” she explained, “. We were clear how we wanted it to be. We wanted it to be small, intimate and we wanted our reception to be one big party where everyone just has fun.”

Prioritising comfort and a stress-free experience, Sonakshi opted for a unique approach. “I didn't want to take on any stress so literally everything was done and my house was an open house,” she shared. “I am doing my hair and make-up, people are walking in and out, friends are chilling in my wardrobe, décor and food preparations are going on, so that was an open house and how I wanted it to be. It felt so homely and beautiful, and it was just perfect.”

Comfort extended beyond the wedding’s atmosphere. “I was very clear, I dressed simply because I wanted to be comfortable. And I wanted to dance the most at my wedding which I did,” Sonakshi revealed.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding celebration wasn’t about extravagance, but about cherishing their love story with loved ones in a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Their wedding serves as an inspiration for couples seeking a heartfelt and stress-free way to embark on their happily ever after.