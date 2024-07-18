Nick Jonas melts hearts with a sweet birthday wish for wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pulled out all the stops to celebrate his wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday on Thursday. The singer-actor took to Instagram, showering his leading lady with love and nostalgia through a series of pictures.
Fans were treated to a glimpse into the couple’s idyllic beach getaway, with one photo capturing a romantic kiss against the backdrop of the ocean. Another candid shot showcased their playful connection as they held hands on the shore. Priyanka’s stunning beauty shone through in a solo picture where she strikes a pose in a yellow swimsuit, likely taken by her doting husband.
Nick’s heartfelt caption perfectly encapsulated his emotions. “The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote. This simple yet powerful message resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and adoration for the couple. A user wrote, “Happiest birthday to the beautifully gorgeous lady, wishing you lots of love and happiness.” Another echoed the sentiment, adding, “Protect this couple at all cost. Happy Birthday!”
Nick recently visited India with Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie to attend the star-studded wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Before that, Nick had accompanied Priyanka to Australia while she filmed her upcoming movie, The Bluff. Her Hollywood career continues to flourish, with a role in the action film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Amazon Studios, the film is sure to be a memorable outing.