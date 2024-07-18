Nick Jonas melts hearts with a sweet birthday wish for wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pulled out all the stops to celebrate his wife Priyanka Chopra’s birthday on Thursday. The singer-actor took to Instagram, showering his leading lady with love and nostalgia through a series of pictures.

Fans were treated to a glimpse into the couple’s idyllic beach getaway, with one photo capturing a romantic kiss against the backdrop of the ocean. Another candid shot showcased their playful connection as they held hands on the shore. Priyanka’s stunning beauty shone through in a solo picture where she strikes a pose in a yellow swimsuit, likely taken by her doting husband.