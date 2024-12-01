Raha Kapoor steals hearts as Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai City FC triumphs over Hyderabad FC

Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed Raha in November of the same year. The little one has been a fan favourite ever since her first public appearance last December at the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. Dressed in a festive white sweater and pastel pink tulle skirt, Raha’s photos quickly went viral, melting hearts across social media.

On the professional front, Alia’s recent release, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, faced challenges at the box office despite its intriguing premise. The film, which also starred Vedang Raina as Alia’s imprisoned brother, centred on a daring jail-break mission.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Raha’s sweet moments at the football match reminded fans of the Kapoor family’s enduring charm, proving once again that sometimes it’s the little things—or little ones—that leave the biggest impression.