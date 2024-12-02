Apple Martin shines at Le Bal des Débutantes in custom Valentino, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attend to support her

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin put aside their differences to celebrate a momentous occasion for their daughter, Apple Martin. The 20-year-old made her grand public debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

Apple arrived at the event in style, adorned in a custom Valentino gown. The dress, a breathtaking creation featuring six layers of silk plissé chiffon and a black sash, took a staggering 750 hours to craft. She completed the look with matching blue Valentino sandals, exuding elegance and grace.