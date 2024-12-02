Apple Martin shines at Le Bal des Débutantes in custom Valentino, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attend to support her

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin put aside their differences to celebrate a momentous occasion for their daughter, Apple Martin. The 20-year-old made her grand public debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.
Apple arrived at the event in style, adorned in a custom Valentino gown. The dress, a breathtaking creation featuring six layers of silk plissé chiffon and a black sash, took a staggering 750 hours to craft. She completed the look with matching blue Valentino sandals, exuding elegance and grace.
The event was a family affair, with both Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin present to support their daughter. Gwyneth, looking chic in a black semi-sheer dress, even shared a heartwarming picture with Apple from the preparation room on her Instagram Stories. The former couple also showcased their amicable relationship by posing proudly with their 18-year-old son, Moses Martin, who also wore a Valentino design.
Apple joins a prestigious list of young women who have graced Le Bal des Débutantes, including Lily Collins, Scout Willis, and Ava Phillippe. However, Apple holds a unique distinction: she is the first debutante to wear a custom-made Valentino gown by renowned designer Alessandro Michele.
Gwyneth and Chris, married from 2003 to 2016, have demonstrated a commitment to co-parenting their children. Despite their separate paths, they came together for a night dedicated to celebrating Apple's special moment. This event serves as a testament to the enduring bond between family and the importance of supporting children's achievements, even after a divorce.