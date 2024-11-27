Ananya Panday celebrates sister Rysa Panday’s Le Bal debut; calls ‘A real-life princess’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is beaming with pride as her younger sister, Rysa Panday, prepares to make her grand debut at the prestigious Bal des Débutantes, famously known as Le Bal, in Paris. This milestone follows in Ananya’s footsteps, who represented India at the ball’s 25th edition when she was 19 years old.

Now 20, Rysa will take centre stage this Saturday at the exclusive Parisian event, renowned for showcasing young women from prominent families as they transition into society. The debutantes are dressed by world-class designers, and this year, Rysa will dazzle in stunning gowns from Elie Saab.

Le Bal’s official Instagram page recently shared behind-the-scenes photos of Rysa trying on her elegant ensembles, sparking an outpouring of love and admiration from her family and friends. Ananya reposted one of the photos, referring to Rysa as a “real-life princess” with heart-eye emojis, showcasing her sisterly pride.