Dua Lipa bids adieu to Mumbai after a stellar concert, shares snippets from her visit on social media

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa concluded her highly anticipated Mumbai concert with a bang, leaving the audience mesmerised with her electrifying performance. The singer not only performed her chart-topping hits but also treated fans to a unique mash-up of Levitating and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Woh Ladki, which quickly went viral on social media.

Post her Mumbai concert, Dua shared glimpses of her time in the city on Instagram. From relaxing amidst a floral rangoli to exploring the iconic Gateway of India, the singer seemed to have enjoyed her Indian sojourn. She also shared glimpses from her concert, showcasing the electrifying energy of the crowd. She captioned the post, "Thank you Mumbai!!!!! off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run... SEOUL!!!!!"