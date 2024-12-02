Elton John reveals vision loss due to eye infection

Legendary musician and five-time Grammy winner Elton John has disclosed that he has lost his sight following complications from an eye infection.
Speaking during a performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at The Dominion Theatre in London, Elton shared that he could only enjoy the show through its auditory elements, according to reports.
"I have lost my sight, and I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” he told the audience at a charity event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, stated sources.
Elton was assisted off the stage by his husband, David Furnish. "To my husband, who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to attend many of the previews,” Elton added emotionally. He explained: “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded great tonight. Thank you for coming!”
Last week, Elton revealed that his vision issues had significantly impacted his work, delaying plans for a new album. “It’s been some time since I’ve done anything creative. Unfortunately, I lost vision in my right eye in July due to an infection while in the south of France. It’s been four months, and I still can’t see," he said.
"My left eye isn’t great either, but there’s hope and encouragement for improvement. At the moment, I’m focused on recovery, but I feel stuck. I can’t see lyrics, can’t watch anything, or read. It’s been challenging.”
Despite the setback, Elton expressed gratitude while promoting his upcoming documentary Elton John: It’s Never Too Late.