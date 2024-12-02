Celebs

Elton John reveals vision loss due to eye infection

Speaking during a performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at The Dominion Theatre in London, Elton shared that he could only enjoy the show through its auditory elements
Elton John
Elton John
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Legendary musician and five-time Grammy winner Elton John has disclosed that he has lost his sight following complications from an eye infection.

Speaking during a performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at The Dominion Theatre in London, Elton shared that he could only enjoy the show through its auditory elements, according to reports.

"I have lost my sight, and I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” he told the audience at a charity event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, stated sources.

Elton was assisted off the stage by his husband, David Furnish. "To my husband, who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to attend many of the previews,” Elton added emotionally. He explained: “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded great tonight. Thank you for coming!”

Elton John at the musical
Elton John at the musical
Elton John at the musical
Elton John at the musical

Last week, Elton revealed that his vision issues had significantly impacted his work, delaying plans for a new album. “It’s been some time since I’ve done anything creative. Unfortunately, I lost vision in my right eye in July due to an infection while in the south of France. It’s been four months, and I still can’t see," he said.

"My left eye isn’t great either, but there’s hope and encouragement for improvement. At the moment, I’m focused on recovery, but I feel stuck. I can’t see lyrics, can’t watch anything, or read. It’s been challenging.”

Despite the setback, Elton expressed gratitude while promoting his upcoming documentary Elton John: It’s Never Too Late.

Elton John
Elton John talks about vision struggles due to severe eye infection
london
Elton John
The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com