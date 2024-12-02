Elton John reveals vision loss due to eye infection

Legendary musician and five-time Grammy winner Elton John has disclosed that he has lost his sight following complications from an eye infection.

Speaking during a performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical at The Dominion Theatre in London, Elton shared that he could only enjoy the show through its auditory elements, according to reports.

"I have lost my sight, and I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” he told the audience at a charity event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, stated sources.

Elton was assisted off the stage by his husband, David Furnish. "To my husband, who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to attend many of the previews,” Elton added emotionally. He explained: “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded great tonight. Thank you for coming!”