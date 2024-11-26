Elton John talks about vision struggles due to severe eye infection

Music legend Elton John recently disclosed that he is grappling with significant vision loss in one eye (right) due to a severe eye infection. The infection, which occurred earlier this year, has had a profound impact on his daily life and his artistic endeavours, according to reports.

In a candid interview, the musician revealed, “It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.” The singer expressed concern about his upcoming album, admitting, “It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck at the moment.”

Elton further explained that his left eye, while not fully impaired, is also experiencing issues, limiting his ability to read lyrics and watch videos. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic about his recovery and is actively seeking medical treatment.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the singer shared details about his health battle, expressing gratitude for the support of his medical team and family. He stated, “Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.” He assured his fans that he is undergoing treatment and is hopeful for a full recovery.

The news of Elton’s health condition has sparked widespread concern and support from fans and fellow musicians alike. Celebrities such as Donatella Versace, Natalie Imbruglia, Billy Porter, and Hannah Waddingham have sent their well wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Despite the health challenges, Elton remains positive and grateful for his life and career. He is currently working on his documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.