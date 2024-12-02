Inside Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘Pelli Kuturu’ ceremony ahead of her wedding to Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita has been sharing glimpses of her wedding preparations on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into her traditional Telugu wedding. Earlier, she participated in the Goduma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual involving the application of turmeric paste, and the Raata Sthaapana and Mangala Snanam ceremonies.

The couple's wedding is expected to be a private affair, with close family and friends in attendance. They are likely to opt for traditional Telugu attire for the ceremony. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, from whom he divorced in 2021. Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating shortly after and officially announced their engagement in August 2023.

As the wedding day approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the celebrations and wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness.