Joseph Prabhu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father, passes away

In a heartbreaking update, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared the news of her father's, Joseph Prabhu’s, passing. The emotional announcement came on Friday evening via the actress' Instagram, where she wrote, “Until we meet again, Dad,” accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

A spokesperson from Samantha's team confirmed the news to s new agency, asking for privacy during this difficult time. “Due to the sad demise of her father, Joseph Prabhu, Samantha and her family are going through a period of mourning. We kindly request all her fans and members of the media to give her and her family some privacy,” the statement read. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

This sad loss comes just a day after the actress celebrated the success of her latest project, Citadel, at a party with co-star Varun Dhawan. Samantha was seen dancing and enjoying the event, which left fans in shock when the news of her father's death followed shortly after.

The tragic event casts a shadow over the actress’ current success, as Citadel continues to garner attention for its positive reception on Amazon Prime Video. In the wake of her personal loss, Samantha’s fans have expressed their support, with many sending their condolences on social media.