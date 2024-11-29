Varun Dhawan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘best co-star ever’ following Citadel: Honey Bunny success

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has praised his Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling her the "best co-star ever." The compliment came after Samantha shared pictures from the success party of the show on Instagram, which featured her alongside Varun, creators Raj and DK, and the rest of the cast and crew.
In her post, she expressed her gratitude for the beautiful evening, writing, “A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people. My heart overflowing with gratitude. #CitadelHoneyBunny."
Varun responded in the comments, “The best co-star evaaa," to which Samantha humbly replied, "No, you are." Raj and DK also joined in, celebrating the journey of the series, saying, “Finally we get to celebrate after a long, hard journey! You’ve been amazing."
Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, focusing on the characters Honey and Bunny, who are parents to Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original). The show stars Varun and Samantha in the title roles, with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, and others in supporting roles.
Looking ahead, Varun will be seen next in the action-packed film Baby John, set for a Christmas release on December 25. The film is directed by Kalees and features Varun in a gripping cop role. Additionally, Varun is also preparing for his role in the war drama Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, slated for release on January 23, 2026.