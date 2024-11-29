Varun Dhawan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘best co-star ever’ following Citadel: Honey Bunny success

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has praised his Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling her the "best co-star ever." The compliment came after Samantha shared pictures from the success party of the show on Instagram, which featured her alongside Varun, creators Raj and DK, and the rest of the cast and crew.

In her post, she expressed her gratitude for the beautiful evening, writing, “A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people. My heart overflowing with gratitude. #CitadelHoneyBunny."

Varun responded in the comments, “The best co-star evaaa," to which Samantha humbly replied, "No, you are." Raj and DK also joined in, celebrating the journey of the series, saying, “Finally we get to celebrate after a long, hard journey! You’ve been amazing."