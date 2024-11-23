Varun Dhawan joins LinkedIn to connect beyond the entertainment industry

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently made his debut on LinkedIn, embracing the professional platform with enthusiasm and a focus on learning and collaboration.

Introducing himself, Varun’s LinkedIn bio highlights his decade-long career, “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From leading 300-crore mega hits to delving into niche, content-driven films, my journey is about balancing creativity with audience impact.”

Describing his approach, he added, “Whether leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem.”