Varun Dhawan joins LinkedIn to connect beyond the entertainment industry

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently made his debut on LinkedIn, embracing the professional platform with enthusiasm and a focus on learning and collaboration.
Introducing himself, Varun’s LinkedIn bio highlights his decade-long career, “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From leading 300-crore mega hits to delving into niche, content-driven films, my journey is about balancing creativity with audience impact.”
Describing his approach, he added, “Whether leading a sports team in Student of the Year or exploring supernatural worlds in Bhediya, I believe in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment ecosystem.”
With the title Actor | Investor | Assistant Director, Varun labeled his first LinkedIn post as "Starting a New Chapter." In it, he expressed his excitement about joining the platform, writing, "As someone who's been in the film industry for over a decade, I’ve learned the importance of hard work, teamwork, and constant evolution. What excites me most is the opportunity to connect with professionals beyond the entertainment industry.”
He also shared insights on creativity, leadership, and behind-the-scenes lessons, adding, "There’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career."
With a massive following on other social platforms—46.7 million on Instagram and 11.9 million on X—Varun’s LinkedIn entry is already creating buzz as he reaches out to connect with professionals across industries.